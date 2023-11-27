Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $22.52. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 7,069 shares.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

