Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $33.02

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $31.35. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 23,626 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

