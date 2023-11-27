ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.35. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 284,732 shares.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,616,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

