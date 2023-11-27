Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.77. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 638,825 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

