B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.13. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 697,588 shares changing hands.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

