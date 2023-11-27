Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.42. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 186,276 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 531,182 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 300,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

