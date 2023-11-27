Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $21.87

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.42. Arvinas shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 72,771 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

