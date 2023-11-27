Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2,505,919 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

