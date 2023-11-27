Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.05. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 5,611 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $105,121,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

