Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 674 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

