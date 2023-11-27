Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IQLT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $35.83. 123,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

