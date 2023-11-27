Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,772 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 309,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,980. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.