Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,806 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 212,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

