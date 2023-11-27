Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

