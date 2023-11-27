Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,877 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.36. 671,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,345. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

