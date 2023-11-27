B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 22,548 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,252.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 145.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,486. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

