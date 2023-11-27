Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,296 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:PMAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares. The firm has a market cap of $563.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

