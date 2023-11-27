Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $768,053.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $768,053.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,482,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,109 shares of company stock valued at $64,590,107 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,240. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

