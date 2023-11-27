State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.90 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

