Navcoin Trading 42% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $82,359.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00137800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.74 or 1.60045291 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

