Wells Fargo & Company Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 183,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

