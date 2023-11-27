State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.05 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $138.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

