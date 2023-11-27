State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $37,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.01. 17,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

