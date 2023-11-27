Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 151,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

