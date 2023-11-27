Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,838 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

