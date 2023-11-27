Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 12,773 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

BATS ESGV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,493 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

