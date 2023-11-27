Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 43,514 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.