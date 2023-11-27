Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Marathon Digital worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 13,340,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,632,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 5.18. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.