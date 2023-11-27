Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 30,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

