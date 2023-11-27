Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Camtek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.17. 36,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

