Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

