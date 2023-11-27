Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.60. 459,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,828. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.