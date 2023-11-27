Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,830. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day moving average is $275.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

