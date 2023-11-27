Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 36,960 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. 218,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $3,086,453 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CBAY. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

