Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,165 shares of company stock worth $141,057,990. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,094. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

