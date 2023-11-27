Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $110.92. 4,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $91.63 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

