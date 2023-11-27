Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.94. 155,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,094. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

