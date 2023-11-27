Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

