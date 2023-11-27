Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 656 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVB traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

