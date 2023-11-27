Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 490 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

