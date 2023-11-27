Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,805,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

