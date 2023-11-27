Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.