Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.92. 148,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,329. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $155.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

