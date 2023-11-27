Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00011996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $51.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 219.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,085,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,703,550 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

