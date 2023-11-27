Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0223

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.10 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230882 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,849,713.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

