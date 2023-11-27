The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.90. 74,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,742. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

