The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 78,733 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

