The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $62.17 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $62,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

