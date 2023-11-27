Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8,916.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $180.11 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

