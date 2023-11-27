Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,183,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

